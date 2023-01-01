Agra: AC coach attendant of Ajmer-Sealdah Express was arrested on Saturday following a molestation case filed by a girl in Jaipur. The victim was travelling to take the air hostess exam on December 29 night when the coach attendant in the 3rd AC of B3 coach took undue advantage of her. Swinging into action based on the complaint lodged by the girl, the railway has terminated his contract.

The accused coach attendant identified as Deepak Kumar was arrested by GRP Agra Fort from platform number one. According to SP GRP Mohammad Mushtaq, a young woman from West Bengal's Hooghly lodged a complaint in Jaipur and also tweeted about it. The girl was travelling in AC coach B-3, but her seat was not confirmed. Coach attendant Kumar assured her of seat confirmation.

However, as soon as the train left the Agra Fort station, he started molesting the girl. The girl alighted at Kanpur Central and informed a about the incident to a Jaipur friend and then reached Jaipur and lodged a complaint against the coach attendant. Her tweet created a stir in the GRP and the railways, following which Agra Fort GRP contacted Jaipur GRP police station and arrested him as soon as he reached Agra Fort station from Kota Passenger on Saturday.