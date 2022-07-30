New Delhi: Days after a MiG 21 crash in Rajasthan's Barmer took the life of two Indian Air Force pilots, a sad tale emerged on Friday on Twitter as an Indigo passenger, travelling on board a Jodhpur-bound aircraft from Delhi narrated how the family of Advitiya Bal, one of the two slain pilots, faced indifference after the flight landed.

Bal's family was on the Delhi-Jodhpur flight to receive his body. "Was on the @IndiGo6E flight from Delhi to Jodhpur. Flt Lt Bal’s family was sitting adjacent to me in row 3. As we landed the Captain requested everyone to remain seated to allow for the Bal family to disembark expeditiously," Sherbir Panag, the co-passenger in question as well as financial crimes and corporate governance lawyer, said in a tweet.

Also read: Mortal remains of pilot who died in MiG-21 crash reach hometown, wreath-laying ceremony held

What followed, however, was a harrowing experience. "Everyone in row 1 and 2 disregarded the announcement. I and a few passengers had to scream at the top of our voices to make them sit down and allow the Bal family to pass. It was absolutely shocking to see one’s fellow countrymen and women behave in this tone deaf, selfish manner. That's the reality of our respect for sacrifice," the co-flier added.

Panag later explained that the crew on board the flight behaved in a 'somber and respectful manner', adding that the 'conduct of the passengers was of their own volition.' Bal, alongside Wing Commander M Rana, was on a training sortie on their twin-seater MiG-21 Bison aircraft when the crash took place in Barmer, Rajasthan on July 28.