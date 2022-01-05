Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister Relief Funds (CMRF) in Odisha has sanctioned an amount of Rs 78.76 lakh to support 13 institutions run by Missionaries of Charity in Odisha. The CMRF sanctioned these funds under the leadership of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Earlier on December 30, Patnaik had directed the collectors to ensure that no inmates of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) should suffer, especially from food security and health-related issues.

The sanctioned money will reportedly assist 13 institutions run by MoC spread across 8 districts. More than 900 inmates in various leprosy homes and orphanages in the state will be benefited from this decision.

Missionaries of Charity was founded by Mother Teresa in 1950.

