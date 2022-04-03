Varanasi(Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba, on a three-day visit to India to arrive at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Apart from having darshan and worshipping in Varanasi, he will hold talks with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath reached Varanasi on Saturday to review the preparations being made for Nepal PM's arrival. To greet Sher Bahadur Deuba, the Chief Minister is said to be gifting him an 'angavastra' made of Zardozi.

GI product expert and Padma Shri awardee Dr Rajinikanth said that "Kashi has a thousand-year-old tradition of ancient heritage and cultural values ​​and the Prime Minister of Nepal is reaching Kashi to connect the cultures of both the countries. Therefore, Chief Minister Yogi will offer him an 'angavastra' made of Zardozi."

On the occasion, an artisan named Shadab Alam, a resident of Lallapura of Varanasi, has made a special 'angavastram' with both countries' national flags to further strengthen the relations between India and Nepal. This special gift has been sent to the administration to offer to the Nepal Prime Minister. The names of both the countries are written on 'angavastram' by making the flag of India on one side and Nepal on the other side.