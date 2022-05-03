Pauri: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Dehradun's Jolly Grant International Airport on Tuesday as part of his three-day visit to his home state of Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed him and later they both departed for Yamkeshwar in a chopper where CM Yogi will unveil the statue of his spiritual guru 'Mahant Avaidyanath' at Guru Gorakhnath PG College in Bithyani village today.

Later, the chief minister will also visit his native village Panchoor in Yamkeshwar block of district Pauri Garhwal, where Preparation is underway for the CM's visit. And as per the information CM will also be attending the 'Mundan' of his brother's child. In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, Yogi Adityanath's maternal uncle, Kirti Singh revealed that during Yogi Aditynath's childhood days he used to scold him whether he is going to do something in his life or not.

On a question, of whether something has changed in his life after Yogi became the CM, Kirti Singh laughs and says "I am proud that my nephew is serving as the Chief Minister of the largest state of the country what else I want, is it not enough?."

Further, he informed that Yogi Adityanath might halt for the night at his house and will spend time with his mother Savitri Devi, and the rest of the family. This is the CM’s first visit to the state after his father Anand Singh Bisht’s death on 20, April 2020. Owing to Covid-19 spread, Adityanath was unable to visit Panchoor to attend the last rites of his father.

During his visit, the CM will also inaugurate the statue of his spiritual guru late Gorakhnath, at the Guru Gorakhnath Degree College in Bithyani village. He will also address a public meeting here, said an official.

On May 5, the CM will arrive in Haridwar to inaugurate the newly built Bhagirathi hotel adjacent to Ganga Canal near NH-58. The hotel is built by Uttar Pradesh Tourism Corporation and is spread across 2,564 square meters. The foundation stone for the hotel was also laid by Yogi Adityanath in May 2018 during his first term as the UP CM.

