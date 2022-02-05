Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, started door to door campaign in Gorakhpur. Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the people of Gorakhpur always remained and supported us. "In every election, people supported me. UP achieved rapid progress in the last five years."

During his campaign in several localities in Gorakhpur, he also offered prayers at Gurdwara and paid obeisance to Lord Krishna at a temple. During his campaign trail, Yogi Adityanath said, "UP has made big strides during our tenure."