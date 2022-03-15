Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet may be sworn in on March 22 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Ikana Stadium in Lucknow. Preparations for the same are underway at the Ikana Stadium to give a grand look to the swearing in ceremony. The stadium has a preliminary capacity of about 50,000 people, which can further be stretched to 65,000.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Uday Kumar, the director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ikana Stadium, said, "We have received the initial orders for the preparations. We are trying to get the arrangements done very quickly. Though the swearing in ceremony of Yogi Sarkar was held at Smriti Upavan in 2017, this time, the party has chosen Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium for the event. The event was even attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time, we are trying to make it even more grand."

Meanwhile, sources have also confirmed that Yogi Adityanath will remain in Gorakhpur till March 21 and will participate in Holi events. His schedule on the day also includes a meeting with the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. A day after that is being speculated to be the date for his swearing in ceremony. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium is a well-equipped auditorium with optimum facilities including parking and lodging arrangements.

