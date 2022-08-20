Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): After attending the Janmashtami celebration at Mathura, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Gorakhnath temple on Friday night. The UP CM Adityanath celebrated the festival with traditional fervour and gaiety in the presence of devotees and priests at the temple.

Before arriving at Gorakhpur, CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the Janmashtami celebrations organised at Lucknow Police Lines. The UP Chief Minister also attended the cultural programme held at Digvijaynath Memorial Auditorium. The CM also performed special puja at the sanctum sanctorum of the Gorakhnath temple. The Chief Minister also enacted the scene and carried the idol of the Lord in his lap when the clock struck midnight. The Lord's birth scene was recreated at the temple.