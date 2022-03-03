Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Voting is underway for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the polling station at 7 am and exercised his franchise. At the same time, before voting, he offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple and said that the election is at a turning point. Many development works have been done in eastern Uttar Pradesh in five years. "The goal of one medical college in every district of eastern Uttar Pradesh has been achieved. Your one vote will play an important role in making the state the leading economy of the country," he said.

After voting, the CM said, "I hope that people will vote in large numbers. Under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP will set a record and win a large number of seats. We will win more than 80 per cent of the seats. Vote for development and security, vote for BJP."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to voters to vote

CM Yogi casts his vote in Gorakhpur, says win 80 per cent seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The festival of democracy in Uttar Pradesh has entered its sixth phase today. It is my humble request to all the voters that they must participate in this festival with their votes. Your one vote, the power of democracy."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's plea to voters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that today is the sixth phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh. "I appeal to all the voters that only a strong government free from corruption and familism can take Uttar Pradesh forward on the path of progress. For this reason, vote diligently to keep the state at the forefront of development."

