Lucknow: For the first time, a brief meeting took place between UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav, after the BJP's coming to power in Uttar Pradesh again.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath shook hands with SP president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav and the former also put a hand on his back. Both had a very brief interaction in the House during the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected legislators at the UP Assembly. Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav was in the House to take the oath of office and secrecy as Leader of the Opposition in the UP legislature.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath for office, kicking off his second term in the state as the Chief Minister. He was invited to the stage by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. After the former, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. Adityanath, on Thursday, was elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party.

The event, held in Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, saw a roaring audience of more than 50,000 people. Adityanath is the first-ever Chief Minister to be elected back to back in Uttar Pradesh, scripting history in the process. The event saw the attendance of Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of several BJP ruled states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath asks top officials to draft action plan for next 100 days