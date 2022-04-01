Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a virtual medium was addressing village heads, and people's representatives for the forthcoming MLCs' election in the local bodies.

Speaking further, the UP CM said, "After securing a two-thirds majority in the Assembly elections, it has become all the more necessary to attain an absolute majority in the Legislative Council as well. Hence, this local bodies election has become all the more important and the onus on you (people's representatives) to ensure the victory of all the 36 candidates in the Council elections."

The focus is on Nagar Panchayats. Under the Deendayal Upadhyaya scheme, we are now targeting Nagar Panchayats to achieve progress. Hence. BJP representatives have to work collectively for ensuring the victory of party candidates in the Council elections, the UP CM added.