Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, after the completion of 100 days of his government, outlined the achievements at a press conference held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, and others also attended the event.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, CM Yogi Adityanath said, the BJP-led coalition government came to power once again in Uttar Pradesh. Welcoming all, UP CM said, "People of the state again reposed faith on BJP-led alliance by giving us a thumping majority. Under the astute leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are registering electoral victories in several states. The Uttar Pradesh legislative council became Congress-free for the first time. Two Lok Sabha seats -- Rampur and Azamgarh were blessed to the BJP."

After 37 years a history of sorts was created in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP-led coalition government came to power for the second time in UP with an overwhelming majority. Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in terms of population in the country and the Prime Minister used to say that the state has tremendous potential for economic growth, said Yogi.

Elaborating further, Yogi said, "Again, we have started the development work in Uttar Pradesh. We have earmarked ten sectors and eighteen ministerial groups have been formed to oversee the execution of the work. Our cabinet ministers were camping at the village, district, and commissionerate-level to monitor the projects. So far, two commissionerates have been covered by them."