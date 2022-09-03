Lucknow: After the special campaign against the drug mafia in the state, the popularity of CM Yogi Adityanath was increasing rapidly. CM Yogi Adityanath's Twitter account has 21.5 million followers. With this, he has overtaken Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has 21.4 million followers on Twitter.

As the drug mafia campaign started, it was trending on social media. On August 27, people on Twitter tweeted fiercely in support of Yogi with the hashtag #YogiAgainst_DrugMafia. More than 38, 000 people had tweeted with the hashtag and the reach of the hashtag was 66 million. A Twitter user named Harish Sharma tweeted, "Now posters will also be put up and property will also be confiscated. Life of drug dealers will be destroyed under Yogi Ji's rule. This is Baba's style."

Also read: Twitter war between Mandaviya, Telangana Minister KTR on medical colleges in state

It is said that the campaign of the Yogi government got tremendous support from the people on social media. Due to this, CM Yogi has 21.5 million followers on Twitter. He defeated Rahul Gandhi with 21.4 million followers.

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi had written to Twitter, accusing it of “unwitting complicity” in curbing free and fair speech and expressed serious concern over “suppressing” his Twitter account followers. Twitter, however, had `said the account follower numbers are “meaningful and accurate”.