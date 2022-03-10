Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is all to set for a second term in Uttar Pradesh, thanked PM Modi for BJP's emphatic win in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. He further hailed PM Modi’s policies for the party's emphatic win.

"Everyone had their eyes on UP, given the vastness of the state. I am thankful to the people for making us win with majority...Under PM Modi's leadership, we will be forming governments in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand," Yogi said, adding that the 7-phase election in the state was conducted peacefully and that it sets a great precedent.

"Amid fervour, we have to stay focused...When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us...By making us win people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance. It's our responsibility to continue working on these issues...," the UP CM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP's campaign from the outset, first by fully backing the Chief Minister and afterwards by leading an intense campaign in the state. According to the latest data of the Election Commission of India on the trends of the counting of the votes, the BJP has crossed the majority mark of 202 Assembly seats in the state while leading in more than 274 constituencies, whereas the Samajwadi Party is leading on 123 seats and Congress leading only in two constituencies.