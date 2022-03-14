Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the top leadership of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi to prepare the blueprint of the state cabinet. There may be more than 50 ministers and three Deputy Chief Ministers in the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 cabinet. The name of Baby Rani Maurya is almost finalized while a Brahmin face and a backward face are still under consideration.

There are speculations that Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr. Dinesh Sharma are said to be less likely to be made Deputy Chief Ministers.

BJP sources said that the Yogi 2.0 cabinet has almost been finalized in Delhi while the date of formal announcement and swearing-in is yet to be decided.

According to the BJP source, it has been agreed to make three Deputy Chief Ministers in the meeting to make caste equations for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. A total of 50 ministers will take the oath.

The source further informed that Suresh Khanna, Satish Mahana, Brajesh Pathak, Dayashankar Singh, Jitin Prasad, Kunwar Kushwaha, Swatantra Dev Singh, Siddharth Nath Singh, Nandi Gupta, Surya Pratap Shahi, Pankaj Singh, Rajeshwar Singh, Rampal Verma, Aditi Singh, Aparna Bisht Yadav, Shrikant Sharma, Ashutosh Tandon, Mohsin Raza, Anil Rajbhar, Asim Arun can be ministers in the cabinet along with two leaders of Apna Dal.

Also Read: BJP appoints Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh as observers for government formation in UP, Uttarakhand