Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually laid the foundation stone of the Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai through a video call on Tuesday. This move has come after CM Stalin's earlier announcement in the assembly wherein he had declared that a library with international standards will be built in Madurai.

Post this announcement, the CM had taken personal efforts to investigate the location of this building, which was eventually fixed to be the new Natham road. The CM also sanctioned an amount worth Rs. 99 crores for the technical purchases, whereas Rs. 15 crores were allotted for books purchase.

The library is planned to comprise seven floors, spread over 2 lakhs square feet of land. It will also have the facility of parking 250 vehicles on the ground floor, with a total parking capacity of around 300 bikes inside the library campus. The entrance of the library will reportedly have a bronze statue of the late former chief minister Karunanidhi installed.

The library will also be disabled-inclusive with a separate section for the handicapped on the ground floor of the library. Additionally, there will also be CCTV cameras for better security at the library premises, audio and video facilities as well as a kids section. Two auditoriums with a capacity of 200-250 people each will also be incorporated in the library premises.

A total of around 2.5 lakh books in the library will be divided into topic-based sections including the English section, Kalaignar's section, books for competitive exams, along with other 27 sections with a separate room for each one. The construction of this building is expected to be concluded by the end of this year.

