Chennai: Aha OTT Telugu has forayed into Tamil. On the occasion of Tamil New Year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched AHA Tamil service in Chennai. STR Simbu and music director Anirudh Ravichander have been declared as brand the ambassadors for this Tamil brand. Actor and MLA Udayanithi Stalin, Director SP Muthuraman, Bharathiraja, producer Kalaipuli Thanu and others were present at the launching ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin said, "Happy Chithirai Thirunal to all. They called me and asked me to launch this site. The name is Aha. Wow, that is the meaning of this name. This word is used when happy. This Aha media must continue to work for the benefit of the people and society. Today is Ambedkar's birth anniversary. I had announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on April 13 that his birth anniversary would be celebrated as Social Justice Day. Very happy to launch Aha on the occasion".

