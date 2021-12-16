Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin inaugurated the much-awaited Kathipara Urban Square in the city here on Thursday. Built at the cost of Rs 14 crore by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the Urban Square, spanning around 5.9 lakh square feet, will have a recreational facility for Chennaites and such facility will attract more metro rail commuters.

Kathipara Junction is the largest cloverleaf flyover in Asia and was inaugurated by DMK stalwart M. Karunanidhi on October 26, 2008. Further, the total space of 7.5 acres available under the flyover is used for the development of Urban Square with park with rides. This provides breathing space and recreational space to people in Chennai city in the core business area.

CMRL took this opportunity to develop this area as a hub of activities at the junction of existing two corridors, particularly near the busiest Metro Station Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station to enhance commuter numbers. The design of Urban Square reflects the identity and cultural richness of Chennai city.

Kathipara Urban Square will be seen as a milestone in fulfilling the objectives of the Singara Chennai 2.0 Project launched by Tamil Nadu's CM Stalin and such project gives primacy to ecology, culture, lifestyle and infrastructure. The purpose to redesign and redevelop the city as a global destination for livability and sustainability.

The Urban Square has four zones. While the first zone has a food court with a seating area, retail shops, bus bays and parking, commuters can reach Arignar Anna Alandur Metro Station by walking. Similarly, the second zone gives accessibility for people approaching Porur. The zone also has a kid's play area, bus bays and parking areas. Moreover, the third zone has bus bays and parking, while the fourth one has the largest landscape area.



Read : TN CM Stalin launches Rs 2,750 Cr loan distribution to Women SHGs