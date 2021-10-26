Salem: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lauded the daring rescue operation of a woman and child caught in the flash flood at Anaivari Falls in the Salem district. The video of the flash floods and rescue operation has gone viral.

Muttal Lake and Anaivaari Falls are situated in the Kalvarayan hills, near Attur in the Salem district. It is maintained as an eco-tourism destination, with waterfalls, cottages, parks. The place had been reopened for the public two months ago as part of Covid-19 relaxations.

On Monday, five people, including a woman and her child, were trapped in a flash flood at Anaivaari Falls due to continuous rains on Sunday. In the video, a woman is seen sitting on a rock holding on to her baby near the gushing waters as a man tries to reach down using the ropes. People standing on the other side of the waterfall are heard screaming and telling the person not to descend as he might fall into the wild river.

However, the forest officials on another side safely rescued the mother and child. As the mother and child appear to be out of danger, two individuals who were helping the forest officials in the rescue effort suddenly lost balance and fell into the water. Fortunately, they swam across the river safely.

Also Read: NOT FOR FAINTHEARTED: Woman falls from moving bus, dies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated the duo who helped the woman in the dangerous situation. In his Facebook post as well as tweet, the Chief Minister hailed, "The courage of people saving mother and child is commendable." He urged the public to be vigilant during disasters.