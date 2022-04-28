Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh met the Governor ahead of a BJP core committee meeting in Delhi amid speculations over a cabinet expansion in the state.

CM Shivraj Singh will attend the core committee meeting of the state BJP in Delhi on Thursday. Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra reached Delhi on Wednesday itself where he met National President JP Nadda at the party office. The cabinet expansion in MP is also likely to be discussed in the meeting on Thursday with sources saying that four new faces could feature in the new cabinet.

If sources are to be believed, the portfolios of ministers whose performance is poor can be changed. It is said the performance of 10 ministers is poor in the MP government. It is also said that two to three ministers may be shown the door.

The decision of replacing ministers will be taken by the central high command. This will be the third expansion of Shivraj's cabinet. Presently, the maximum number of ministers are from Malwa Nimar, while Gwalior is at number two. CM Shivraj is believed to give a representation to the OBC, tribal and Dalit faces in view of the 2023 assembly polls. BJP is vocal about 27 percent reservation for OBCs in the state. The Sangh wants the tribal face to be given first priority.

Among the main contenders is Sulochana Rawat who has given strength to BJP in Jhabua tribal area. Rampal Singh, who is close to Shivraj even as Prabhuram Chaudhary is on the ministerial post in the Raisen district.

