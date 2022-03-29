Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, through video-conferencing handed over dwellings to at least 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Besides, the PM also announced the construction of Amrit Sarovar in every district. After PM Modi's announcement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that 75 Amrit Sarovar (ponds) will be constructed in the state.

Chouhan said the construction of 75 Amrit Sarovar (ponds) will begin with the Hindu New Year (April 2) and will be completed by Gudi Padva festival. "The construction of ponds in the state will help in checking the already depleting underground water table in the state," said the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. As per the data released by the Dynamic Ground Water Resources, of the 317 blocks in Madhya Pradesh, the water table in 26 blocks has almost dried up. Whereas groundwater table in 50 blocks is passing through a semi-critical phase. Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, poor people are availing the benefit of Pucca houses in villages.

"Poor people have the right to live with dignity and we are giving them the right to lead a decent life. The BJP government is catering to the needs of all but first and foremost the party will take care of the poor and needy. The BJP has been providing food, clothing and housing facilities to them as part of the social justice program," he said.