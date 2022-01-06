Bhopal: A day after the alleged serious security breach surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Punjab’s Ferozepur, BJP leaders across the country have performed pujas and offered prayers for the long life of Modi.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Shivraj Chouhan reached the state’s famous Gufa temple in Bhopal and performed special prayers for the Prime Minister’s well-being after the incident. During the Puja, Chouhan chanted the 'Mahamrityunjaya' Jaap (a special prayer dedicated to Lord Shiva) for well being of PM Modi.

Shivraj Chouhan visits Gufa temple chants 'Mahamrityunjaya' Jaap for PM's wellbeing

Similar chants were also raised in other Shiva temples in Madhya Pradesh, including Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas.

While interacting with media persons present there he said, "Security of the Prime Minister was deliberately put at risk by the Congress government in Punjab. Under the circumstance in which PM has to halt on the flyover, it's only the god grace that he returned safely. Political differences should not be such that the Prime Minister of the country should be treated like this. This was an attack not only on the office of PM but on democracy itself."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy, which was heading towards a poll rally in the Punjab convoy, was stranded on a flyover due to blockade by the protesting farmers leading to an alleged serious security breach.

Read: Sonia Gandhi seeks report from Punjab CM on PM's security lapse