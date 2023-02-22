Bhubaneswar: Amid the BJP's raucous demands for a CBI probe into the murder of Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday pulled a rabbit out of the hat, stating he has asked the Centre to get FBI's analysis of the self-confessed killer's behaviour.

The CM assured the assembly that the Odisha Crime Branch investigation into the case was being performed transparanetly. The assembly was adjourned for an hour after members of the BJP and the Congress created a ruckus in the House, demanding a CBI probe into the murder of Das. They also sought a discussion on the matter, but Speaker B K Arukha did not allow it, leading to the din in the House. As soon as the House re-assembly at 11.30 am, Patnaik said, We have requested the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to facilitate an evaluation of the behaviour of the accused by the Behavioral Support Unit of the FBI of the United States of America.

Patnaik also said that the investigation undertaken by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police was on track. I want to reassure the House that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a full, fair and open investigation in the case with the assistance of the best forensic experts in India and abroad, the CM said.

However, the CM pointed out that the manner in which this very sensitive case is being politicised has shocked him. It is disturbing to see the baseless and malicious allegations that are being made. Independent judiciary is one of the strongest pillars of our democracy. After the High Court has appointed a retired HC judge to monitor the investigation into the case, the whole police investigation will be subjected to judicial scrutiny, he said.

What is the need to do politics in the case and make baseless and malicious allegations?, Patnaik asked. We should all respect and have faith in our independent judiciary, the chief minister said, targeting the BJP which has been demanding a CBI probe into the Naba Kishore Das murder case.

Das, 60, breathed his last on January 29 evening, hours after he was shot by a policeman at Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district, where he had gone to attend an event. Noting that he was disturbed by the statements made by some leaders of the opposition, especially the state BJP on the entire police force, Patnaik said, I pity, the opposition, especially the state BJP that has no other agenda except politicising heinous crimes and demoralising our police force which is the pride of Orissa (Odisha).

Such unfortunate incidents, involving an individual in the uniformed service, happened in the past but it has never led to defaming of the entire force, he said. Unfortunately the state BJP has tried to defame the entire police force of Odisha. The state BJP has insulted the youth of Odisha, the chief minister said. However, opposition BJP and Congress attacked Patnaik's attempt to seek FBI's help in the probe into the slain minister's assassination case. The CB has been taking help of central forensic laboratory and also help of Gujarat forensic laboratory and other helps from the centre. But, we are unable to understand what is the difficulty in going for a CBI probe, said Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra.

Alleging that Patnaik was misleading the people over the investigation, Mishra said that CBI was one of the best investigating agency in the world. When we have CBI, why should one go to a foreign country (for help)? Are we (in India) not capable to investigate this matter, he asked. BJP MP from Bargarh, under whose Lok Sabha constituency slain minister Naba Das's Jharsuguda assembly segment falls, said Patnaik has insulted India by attempting to seek FBI's support instead of having faith on our own CBI. In federal system, one should have faith and trust on central agencies. However, BJD MP Sasmit Patra in a statement defended Patnaik's decision: The state CB has now sought the help of FBI of USA for doing the Behavioural Analysis of the accused. There are instances when the CBI had also referred cases earlier to FBI. (PTI)