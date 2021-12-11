Bageswar (Uttrakhand): After a letter purportedly written by the Public Relations Officer of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asking the Bageshwar SSP to cancel the three challans, the Chief Minister has sacked the concerned official and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The official Nandan Singh Bisht stated in the purported letter, issued on the letterhead of the Chief Minister Dhami's Public Relations Officer, that the Chief Minister has given verbal instructions to cancel the three challans.

The challans were issued to three trucks for overloading.

The incident has turned out to be a major embarrassment for the Chief Minister, while the opposition Congress has latched on to the issue ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.