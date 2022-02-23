Jamui (Bihar): Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday rejected the speculations of him being projected as the candidate by the proposed opposition front for the upcoming Presidential elections to be held in July this year. The veteran politician said he had "no such desire" and expressed surprise over the rumours.

Speaking to reporters in Jamui today, Nitish said: "There is nothing like it. I am stunned after hearing these things. Someone asked my yesterday about it, I was so surprised. We have nothing to do with it (the speculations). No one has ever discussed it with me or even spoken about it." Asked if he was interested if the offer was made, Nitish said: "I am not interested. My only interest lies in development and social upliftment. I strive for mutual harmony and peace and I am working for it. I have no such desire."

It is speculated that Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao targets the upcoming Presidential elections 2022 and wants to project Nitish Kumar as the president candidate. KCR, these days, is attempting to cobble up an anti-BJP front keeping in view the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The last presidential election was won by NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind by a thumping 702,044 votes. Kovind defeated UPA's candidate Meira Kumar by more than 3 lakh electoral votes. The impending President and Vice President election is bound to happen by the middle of this year.

