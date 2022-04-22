Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has organized an Iftar party at the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Friday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended the party along with many senior leaders of the party. Meanwhile, the party workers are enthusiastic after Lalu Prasad Yadav got bail from the Jharkhand High Court in the multi-crore fodder scam case.

The residence of former CM Rabri Devi is buzzing with Dawat-e-Iftar after five years. RJD was not organizing the Dawat-e-Iftar program for the last few years due to Lalu Yadav going to jail. According to information received from RJD sources, the heads of all parties, and senior leaders have been invited to attend the iftar including Janta Dal-United(JDU) JDU, senior leaders of the state Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have also been invited.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, gave information about inviting Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Although Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming on a two-day tour to Bihar to participate in the Vijayotsav program of Veer Kunwar Singh.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) supremo Mukesh Sahni is also reported to be invited to the iftar. Apart from this, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan, who calls himself PM Modi's Hanuman, is also likely to attend the iftar. A source in LJP said that there is every possibility of him attending the iftar while VIP sources said that Mukesh Sahni is still out of the capital only if he returns to Patna on time, he can attend Iftar.

