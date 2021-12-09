Malda: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said Bengali knowing natives should be considered for government jobs. She made her contention clear at a state administrative meeting at the Malda district of West Bengal on Wednesday.

“Only the natives of the soil should be selected for state service commission jobs. In the case of West Bengal, only the natives of the state should be selected for government jobs. That candidate should have address proof in the state. The same logic is applicable for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. All states should concentrate on the employment opportunities for the natives of the soil,” she said.

She has put forward a queer logic behind her regionalist tone. “Suppose the native from any other state because of his or her examination marks gets a state government job in West Bengal depriving a native of the soil with lower marks. But unfortunately, the candidate who secures that job is conversant with the principal language of the state.

"So, when the common people interact with the block development officer or sub-divisional officer, that officer is unable to understand what they are saying or communicate with them. So, to get government jobs one should be conversant with Bengal, else the problems of the people will not be solved. I am directing my administration to look into the matter,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister has already announced that she has started working to bringing about social reforms in West Bengal and now her target is to ensure jobs for the youths of the state.