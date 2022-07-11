Kolkata: A political slugfest broke out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP on Monday over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not being mentioned in the guest list of the invitation letter sent by the Kolkata Metro Rail authorities for the inauguration of the Sealdah Metro Station with the ruling party in the State alleging that it was an insult to the Chief Minister.

The Metro Station was virtually inaugurated by senior BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani from the Howrah Maidan Metro Station in the Howrah district. Miffed at the turn of events, the TMC leadership said that they would boycott it.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim whose name is also not mentioned in the invitation letter lashed out at the Metro Rail authorities saying that they cannot invite a Chief Minister just by sending her such an invitation letter at the last moment.

"You can't throw a card at the CM's house at night. It should not be forgotten that a Union Minister is inaugurating the Sealdah Metro station. The post of the Chief Minister is much higher than her (Irani)," Hakim said.

However, Metro Rail authorities said that along with the Chief Minister, the name of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has not been mentioned adding that as per protocol the local MP and MLAs have been invited to the invited along with the Chief Guest (Irani). The invitation letter mentions the names of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and MLA Paresh Paul.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, Irani said during the event that no invitation is required to attend a program that is for the larger interests of Bengal. "The controversy created over the inauguration of the Metro Station is unnecessary. Metro Rail General Manager invited me at the last moment and I attended the program," she said.

"The Chief Minister and other Ministers of Bengal have also been invited in a similar way. Chairs were put on the dais for them. But even then they did not come. They should have attended the program. The people of Bengal have been waiting for the project for a long time," added Irani.