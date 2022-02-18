New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will give away gifts to students of government schools on Saturday. The CM will inaugurate more than 12,000 classrooms for the school going children in the national capital. These newly constructed classrooms will be inaugurated in different government schools of Delhi. The construction of more than 12,000 classrooms was going on in various government schools in Delhi since 2019.

Apart from this, for the session 2022-23, Delhi will get 10 new 'Schools of Specialized Excellence'. These schools come under the Delhi Education Directorate. Altogether 12,430 newly constructed classrooms in 240 government schools will be opened on Saturday. These new constructions include multi-purpose hall, labs and libraries.