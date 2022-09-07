Hisar (Haryana): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family members of deceased BJP leader Sonali Phogat and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her alleged murder.

"There is a BJP government both in Haryana and Goa. The entire matter should be investigated by the CBI," Kejriwal said after meeting the family in Phogat's hometown Hisar in Haryana. "The more the delay in CBI investigation, the more suspicion will increase," said Kejriwal, who was accompanying his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

He said there is an apprehension that prominent leaders and big businessmen are involved in the crime. "All these doubts will be cleared if the CBI investigates the case," he said. During this meeting, Sonali Phogat's daughter Yashodhara also handed a memorandum to Delhi CM demanding a CBI inquiry. AAP national convener Kejriwal was in his birthplace Hisar to launch the party's nationwide campaign 'Make India No 1'.

The family of TikTok star Phogat, who died under mysterious circumstances on August 23, is likely to approach the Bombay High Court as they expressed unhappiness over the "unpunctual" police investigation. The family has already demanded that the case should be probed by the CBI, not the police. Earlier, the victim's family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh and demanded a CBI probe. However, the family showed disappointment as none of the BJP leaders reached them.