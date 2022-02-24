Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao criticised the BJP activists for creating religious conflicts in Karnataka. He said, "Creating conflicts between people on the basis of caste and religion is not good". 'There should be a government that works with virtue at the Centre. " I am going ahead to influence the national politics." He made it clear that he would put the country on the right track till the last of drop blood.

He was addressing a public meeting after the inauguration of the Mallanna Sagar project in the Siddipet district.

"Disgusting things are happening in the country. Bengaluru had become the Silicon City due to the efforts of previous governments, but now educational institutions were shut down due to sectarian strife."

KCR inaugurated the Mallanna Sagar reservoir at Thukkapur in Siddipet district, which has been constructed under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

He took the aerial view of the project. He offered pujas before the inauguration. He expressed special thanks to the workers and engineers, who worked on the project. Later, he went to Komuravelli Mallanna temple in the Siddipet district. He performed abhisekharm to God Mallanna with the Mallanna Sagar water to fulfil his vow as he had announced earlier that he would perform abhisekharm to the God after the completion of the project

