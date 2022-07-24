Hyderabad: With the IMD predicting more rains across the state in the next two days, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed all officials not to leave their workstations and also alerted the district administration to take all precautionary measures to avoid submergence. At a high-level meeting convened on the flood situation at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, KCR warned that the flood water in the River Godavari will cross the danger levels in the next two days.

He asked the Ministers, MLAs and people representatives of the Godavari catchment areas to be on high alert. The CM enquired about floods in Pranahitha, Lakshmi Barrage, Sripada Yellampally and other barrages and sought detailed information about the flood situation. "Officials have been asked not to leave their working stations of the departments concerned to save the people in the difficult times and asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue circulars in this regard."

The Chief Minister also enquired GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar about the status of roads within the Greater Hyderabad limits. Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy informed the Chief Minister that the repairs of damaged national highways are in progress. KCR instructed the Energy Department to take all steps to avoid submergence of sub-stations in the floods and seek the details of the functioning of 11 KV substations. Special Chief Secretary to Irrigation Rajat Kumar informed the Chief Minister about the hourly recordings of flood flows through satellite images from the Godavari catchment areas to SRSP and Kadem projects.