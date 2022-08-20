Hyderabad: Traffic jams are not new to Hyderabad, but the snarls will indeed be huge when a VIP convey like that of the Chief Minister passes through any road. On Saturday afternoon, a massive traffic jam was caused on the outskirts of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway due to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's convoy. The Chief Minister was going to address the 'Praja Deevena' public meeting, which is being held in Munugodu of Telangana.

The traffic jam was caused due to traffic restrictions imposed by the police along the VIP's route. Because of the CM's convoy, the police restricted the movement of the general public to and from the highway along the convoy route. As a result, there was a heavy traffic jam right from Habsiguda in the interior city limits up to Chautuppal in Yadadri district, far away from Hyderabad. At LB Nagar, traffic was halted for 40 minutes due to downed power lines. Those riding bikes and driving four-wheelers faced difficulties due to the traffic jam. People going to offices and those going home from offices were stranded in the traffic.