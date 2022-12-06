Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): "The election is over now. Results are awaited that will be known on December 8. All surveys and election reports are indicating that the BJP is leading. During counting of votes I will be present in Shimla", Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said while talking to reporters at Bilaspur on Monday.

Giving reply to ETV Bharat's poser that if BJP forms government in Himachal Pradesh then the saffron party will accommodate defectors of the Congress party, Thakur said, "This is a hypothetical question. Giving reply to such question is not required. BJP is winning Himachal assembly polls with absolute majority. Hence it was not necessary to speculate on hypothetical question."

"Voters were enthusiastic and came forward in large numbers to exercise their franchise. This time the voting percentage also went up. All surveys and election reports are indicating that the BJP is winning. These surveys are testimony to the fact that we are coming to power in Himachal Pradesh again," Thakur added.