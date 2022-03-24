Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami has objected to CM Jairam Thakur's statement on the banned flag controversy and issued a notice to him.

Earlier, some youth from Punjab had arrived in Una, Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh with 'banned' flags in their vehicles and brought pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale with them against which action was taken by the police under the Motor Vehicles Act. Consequently, a video of vehicles coming from Himachal being stopped in Kiratpur, Punjab against the police action in Himachal went viral on social media. In the video, vehicles coming from Himachal Pradesh can be seen stopped by the traffic police.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Thakur said that he has no objection to the devotees of Punjab, the flag of Nishan Saheb has full respect, but the vehicles were carrying banned pictures, posters or flags, which is why the traffic police took action under the rules.

CM Jairam had said that the matter has been taken up with the Punjab government. "We have assured the Chief Secretary of Punjab that this will not happen in future." Consequently, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said, "the state head is responsible for the safety of every community, his communal statement can harm the peace of the country. India is a multi-religious and multilingual country in which everyone has religious freedom."