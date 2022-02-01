Mangaluru: Senior leader CM Ibrahim will never leave the Congress, said newly appointed deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Karnataka UT Khader.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Khader said there is no question of the senior leader quitting the party. The party has always recognised Ibrahim's contributions and will continue to do so in future, he said.

Khader also said there is no link between his appointment as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) deputy leader and the disgruntlement of Ibrahim. The Mangaluru MLA said his new post is a great responsibility and he will work more effectively against the failures of the BJP government in the state.

