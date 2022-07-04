Ranchi (Jharkhand): Riya ventured into modelling in 2015 and after eight years of sweat and toil, she made it to the grand finale of Femina Miss India. She was vying for the top position among 31 contestants representing different states of the country. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a tweet greeted Riya Tirkey for being the flag-bearer from Jharkhand in the Femina Miss India contest. Soren tweeted, "It was the proud moment for Jharkhand. Heartiest congratulations to Riya for representing the Jharkhand."

Riya was a student of Vivekananda Vidya Mandir, Ranchi. For pursuing higher education, Riya went to Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. She was enrolled in PB Siddharth College of Arts and Science to attain higher studies. Besides being a model, Riya is also a good actress.