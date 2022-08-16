Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday took a dig at fellow party leader and former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot over his comments on party workers. Gehlot in his Independence Day address in Jaipur alleged that some leaders instigate party workers.

“Some leaders instigate the workers... The honor of workers has become a 'jumla' in the state," said Gehlot. His comments come in the background of Pilot frequently speaking about “respecting party workers”.

“Have you respected the workers? Do you know what the honor and respect of a worker is? People like me became leaders by earning the respect of workers. The honor of the worker is paramount for us,” said Gehlot.

The remarks by the Chief Minister came a day ahead of Pilot's scheduled tour to Jalore on Tuesday in connection with the death of a Dalit school student due to the beating of a teacher. Gehlot also spoke about political appointments. He said that the AICC made it a rule that political appointments in the states would be done by the state in charge.

“Due to this, such a system has been created that we have not been able to do the work on time. Now political appointments have been made only six months ago and there are still around 15 political appointments left to be done,” he said.

“Most of the workers who are sitting here are without posts. It is the workers without posts that keep the party alive,” he added. The Chief Minister also said that many leaders disappear, whether they are made vice-president or given top posts in the party”.