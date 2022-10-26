Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday okayed an additional budget of Rs 13.10 crores in the budget year 2022-23 to provide better education to the students of Madrasas in Rajasthan. With the sanctioned budget, 500 madrasas will be equipped with smart classrooms and an internet connection, while Rs 2.62 lakhs will be sanctioned to each Madrasa, which is registered under Rajasthan Madrasa Board.

Also read: Don't go on strikes, tie black ribbon instead: Gehlot appeals to doctors

Subsequently, Gehlot, during the discussion of the Finance and Appropriation Bill 2022-23, announced to raise of digital libraries and other necessary facilities in residential schools of the state. Under this, CM approved financial consent of Rs 36.56 crores for digital libraries in 334 residential schools.