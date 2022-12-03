Khargaon: Fulfilling his promise, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sent financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to Khargone riot victim Shivam's sister for her wedding on Thursday. Shivam Shukla had sustained serious injuries in the clashes that broke out on Ram Navami here. Chouhan had met the injured boy during treatment and promised to bear his medical expenses, and financially support his elder sister Kritika's wedding.

On the orders of the CM, Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra and CEO of Khargone Zilla Panchayat Jyoti Sharma reached the venue and handed over the cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the family. Kritika's marriage was scheduled for April 2022, but due to Shivam's head injury in the Khargone violence, it was postponed. Shivam (16) was critically wounded after a stone was hurled at him during the Ram Navami riot that erupted following the procession on April 10.

The CM met Shukla at the CHL Apollo Hospital in Indore and assured him that the entire cost of his treatment will be borne by the state government. On learning about his sister's wedding, the CM ensured that his sister's wedding takes place in a grand way. And for this, Khargone Collector Kumar Purushottam on the advice of the CM instructed the officials from the Dhar administration to visit Nisarpur where the marriage took place.

Meanwhile, in a major development on the Khargone clashes, the court rejected the anticipatory bail of retired ASI Nasir, son of Nazir Ahmed, who was involved in the riots during the Ram Navami procession. The application for anticipatory bail was first presented before Additional District Sessions Judge GC Mishra. Rajkumar Atre, a government advocate, opposed the bail plea leading to the cancellation of bail for both co-accused of the riots.