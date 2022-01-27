Amritsar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a virtual rally in Jalandhar today and said the party will go to the Punjab Assembly polls with a CM face and the decision on it will be taken soon after consulting party workers.

Rahul said both Channi and Sidhu told him that the biggest question in Punjab is who will lead the Congress in the state.

In the virtual rally, he said, "We will ask Congress workers to decide Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate. Normally, we don't do this but if the Congress party, our workers, and Punjab want this, we will make a decision on the CM face," he said.

Gandhi in Punjab said, "Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi & State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu assured me that whoever will lead Punjab, the other person will support him."

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi who was present during the gathering said, "There is no fight between us. Announce chief minister face for Punjab polls, we (Punjab Congress) will stand united." Meanwhile, Sidhu said people want clarity on who will implement the agenda and roadmap.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple ahead of his virtual rally in Jalandhar on Thursday. He took partake 'langar' along with party candidates at the Golden Temple and also visited Durgaina Temple and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi begins Punjab campaign by paying obeisance at Golden Temple