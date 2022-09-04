Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with the heads of the IT companies after businessman T V Mohandas Pai wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him about the issues faced by ITBT companies due to rain in Bangaluru.

"We will have a meeting with the head of ITBT company soon. We will take advice from them and collect their opinion on solving the problem," Bommai said. IT companies of Bengaluru bore a loss of Rs 225 crore on a single day after the excessive downpour on August 30, the Information Technology and banking companies said in their letter seeking attention to address the "appalling infrastructure" of the city.

In the letter written on September 1, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) said half-a-million professionals are employed along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Central Silk Board and Krishnaraja Puram corridor. ORRCA president Manas Das and vice-president Archana Tayade said the corridor measuring about 17 km provides employment to around one million people.

"ORR IT generates revenue of USD 22 billion per annum, which is 32 per cent of Bengaluru's revenue and is the highest tax contributor," the ORRCA said in the letter. It further added: "The poor infrastructure on this corridor, however, is bringing down the efficiency and productivity of the companies and putting employee safety and well-being at risk. Flooding on ORR on August 30 led to a loss of Rs 225 crore as staff were stuck on the road for more than five hours."