Bengaluru: The administering of Covid 'precaution dose' (booster dose) to healthcare, frontline workers and persons aged above 60 years with co-morbidities began in Karnataka on Monday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the booster dose vaccination drive at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Centre in Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar was also present.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Bommai said, "Corona third wave is being intensified in the state. As per the advice given by experts, we are giving 'precaution dose' to healthcare workers, frontline workers and people aged above 60 years. Many countries earlier ignored vaccination. Thus the second wave intensified. The vaccine is the only remedy to fight against the virus."

No booster dose for those who received Sputnik V

'Precaution dose' will be the same dose, which was administered previously for those who got either Covishield or Covaxin. People who received the Sputnik V vaccine as first and second dose are not eligible for 'precaution dose'.

