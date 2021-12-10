Shiggaon(Haveri): Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai has directed the police to take legal action against people who had celebrated the death of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons after casting his vote for the MLC elections at Shiggaon in Haveri district on Friday, he said, 'It is highly condemnable that irresponsible tweets are being made on the high-ranking official who was leading the army of the country. Those who have made irresponsible tweets or uploaded Facebook posts will be traced, and cases will be filed against them. There is no question of pardoning such acts. They will be punished for sure," he warned.

He had visited Captain Varun Singh, the survivor of the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. He is getting the best medical treatment from specialist doctors. "I pray for his speedy recovery", CM Bommai added.

