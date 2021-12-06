Bidar: The Karnataka government is well prepared to tackle Omicron variant cases and is closely monitoring the situation, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Speaking to media persons in Bidar, Bommai said necessary actions are being taken in accordance with the guidelines issued by the expert committee.

At least 69 people, mostly students of a school in Chikkamagaluru district tested Covid-19 positive.

"All students have been checked, their primary and secondary contacts have been traced and tested. The school in which the cluster emerged has been sealed down."

He further assured the concerned health authorities are gathering timely information regarding infection from health experts so as improve the preparedness of the state health machinery.

Last week the state government had announced preventive measures including compulsory two dose vaccination for entering malls, theatres, and for parents of students.

Earlier, state Health Minister K Sudhakar has also brushed aside concern surrounding the possibility of a high-intensity third wave in the state.

"Historically during any pandemics, the second wave will be of large scale and the third waves were of low intensity and it will die out," he said.