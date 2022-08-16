Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Taking potshots at the RSS for participating in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, senior Congress leader and Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Monday that the RSS was giving proof of their patriotism by hoisting the national flag but Congress never needed to provide any such certificate of patriotism.

"It was nice to see them (RSS) hoisting the tricolor at their office. Their dp now carries a photo of the national flag. They were giving proof of their patriotism. But, we (Congress) didn't have to furnish the certificate of patriotism. We know very well that our ancestors made the supreme sacrifice to achieve our country's Independence," said Baghel. He was addressing Congress workers on the concluding day of Congress' Gaurav Yatra.

"Those working as agents of Britishers as well as responsible for the partition of the country, should not try to teach us the importance of national pride and patriotism," said Baghel, adding, "You people (RSS and BJP) eulogize Veer Savarkar as revolutionary. So, we (Congress) also didn't have any reservations about accepting it. But, after the Britishers sent Savarkar to Kala Pani (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) he apologized dozen times to the British rulers seeking leniency. When Savarkar came out of jail instead of that he joined hands with the British for promoting their divide and rule agenda."

Speaking about Jinnah and Savarkar, Baghel said that both of them were responsible for the partition of the country. " Savarkar in 1925 spoke about the two-nation theory. In 1937, Jinnah, the leader of the Muslim League, also suggested the two-nation theory. So, Jinnah and Savarkar were responsible for the Partition of the country. During the Partition, scores of people became homeless and lakhs faced the trauma of leaving their homeland."