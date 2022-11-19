Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel does not own a car according to the affidavit submitted by him to the Election Commission on Wednesday.

It further stated that Patel has Rs 2,15,450 in cash, his wife has Rs 3,52,350 in cash, and his movable and immovable property worth Rs 8.22 crore is also mentioned in the affidavit. Out of which the value of the immovable property is Rs 4.59 crore and the value of the movable property is Rs 3.63 crore.

It further stated that Patel owns jewelry worth Rs 24,75,000. However, there is no mention of the vehicle in his name in this entire affidavit. According to the affidavit his wife Hetal ben Patel has assets worth Rs 42,000.

Patel filed his nomination in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, filed his nomination for the MLA seat from Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia in upcoming the Gujarat Assembly Elections.