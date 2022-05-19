Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting is scheduled after 3 pm in the afternoon. Border security and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the issues confronting farmers in the state are likely to be the top of the agenda. CM Mann is expected to demand Basmati and MSP and bonus on wheat crop.

Pertinently, the Punjab farmers had recently staged a dharna which was called off after they met the Chief Minister. Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that during the meeting with Amit Shah, Chief Minister Mann would demand Rs 500 bonus on wheat from the farmers of Kelo Kolo besides raising the issue of Border Security and BBMB.

