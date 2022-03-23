Chandigarh: On Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will organise a state-level convention to pay homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on the occasion of their martyrdom day at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur.

Mann will also issue an anti-corruption helpline number to wind up corruption in Punjab on the occasion. The AAP leader had earlier announced that his government would launch a WhatsApp number on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh. The helpline number will help people circulate videos of corrupt officials who seek bribes or others involved in corruption. Also, the culprits who are caught will be given exemplary punishment.

The Punjab CM has also announced a public holiday across Punjab on the occasion of 'Shaheed Divas' so that people can pay proper homage to the martyrs.