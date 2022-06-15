Chandigarh(Punjab): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in Punjab's Jalandhar today to flag off public transport luxury Volvo buses to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. According to sources, the AAP leader said that six buses were being run from Jalandhar and six buses from Ludhiana, and two buses were being run from Amritsar.

He said that the bus from Amritsar to Jalandhar and from Jalandhar to Ludhiana would stop and then proceed directly to Delhi Airport. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann further announced that the whims and fancies of the private bus mafia will be eradicated from Punjab to Delhi Airport. Running direct government buses from Punjab would be of great benefit to the people, he added.

Reportedly, the Punjab Government has made special arrangements for the buses to be fully air-conditioned, with the availability of water and sanitized seats, to relieve the convenience of the passengers.

Punjab Roadways Supervisor Rajesh Kumar informed that the Punjab Government has also kept the fare of this bus at a very low rate. The bus fare from Amritsar to Delhi is around Rs 1390 and the fare from Jalandhar to Delhi Airport Bus is Rs 1170.